lazySizes is the ultimate and lightweight lazyLoader which lazy loads images (including responsive images (picture/srcset)), iframes and scripts. It is written in VanillaJS and with high performance in mind.
Simply add the JS to your website and put the
class
lazyload to all elements, which should be lazy loaded. For a short API description go to the readme.md.
automatic sizes feature: In case of lazy loading images the
sizes attribute of the
img/
source elements can be calculated with JS.
This automatic sizes feature is directly included in lazySizes. Simply use the keyword
auto inside of the
data-sizes attributes (
data-sizes="auto").
Important: How
sizes is calculated: The automatic sizes calculation takes the width of the image if it is over
40 (see also
minSize option). In case it's below the
minSize threshold, it traverses up the DOM tree until it finds a parent which is over
40 and uses this number. Often the following general CSS rule might help:
img[data-sizes="auto"] { display: block; }.
For responsive images support you must use either use a full polyfill like picturefill or use the extreme lightweight partial respimg polyfill plugin or use the Responsive Images as a Service extension.
While other lazy loaders or responsive images solution need to be called, if new elements are added to the DOM or do become visible through a special user interaction or a JavaScript behavior.
LazySizes does automatically detect any changes to the DOM and the visibility of
.lazyload elements.